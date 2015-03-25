 
England footballers are not given as much freedom as cricketers - Southgate

28 September 2017 09:24

Gareth Southgate says it is unlikely any of his England footballers would find themselves in a situation like the one facing Test vice-captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes has been suspended from international cricket until further notice in the wake of footage being published on The Sun newspaper's website which allegedly shows him throwing punches in a street fight.

The 26-year-old, who was selected in England's Ashes squad on Wednesday, was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after disorder in Bristol in the early hours of Monday morning.

Stokes had been out celebrating a one-day international victory over West Indies on Sunday, but Southgate says his players do not get that freedom.

"I think they are two very different sports," Three Lions boss Southgate said.

"I don't think our guys could possibly have that sort of freedom because more people want to get involved in things with them, looking to trip them up, so we have to be a little bit more secure around our team.

"We look very carefully about where we might give players free time, what that looks like, how we work together to control that.

"But the biggest thing is the commitment of the players to understanding, 'Okay, what are the guidelines, what is acceptable, what isn't?'

"You're dealing with young sportsman, who have to at some point have time to switch off.

"They are also then goaded very often and they have got to be aware of protecting themselves.

"I think we are well aware there is massive spotlight on us at all times.

"We have got to make sure that if we do have downtime, we manage it very carefully. We realise that will be picked up on if we're not appropriate.

"Now they've got to be aware that in those moments of relaxation, the world's on them, everybody's got a camera phone, everybody's got a direct line to lobbing that onto the internet or whatever they want to do with it.

"It is much harder for players today than when I was growing up. We did all the stupid things they're doing, but nobody was bothered strangely."

Source: PA

