 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England failed to adapt to Cardiff conditions in Champions Trophy - Eoin Morgan

14 June 2017 05:38

Eoin Morgan thinks England failed to adapt to the conditions in Cardiff after they checked out of the Champions Trophy with an embarrassing eight-wicket semi-final defeat to Pakistan.

Morgan's men returned to Wales on the back of an unblemished group-stage campaign with their eye on a third successive home final in this tournament, and an ongoing statement of their intent for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

But after mustering only a meek 211 all out on an awkward surface, they managed to delay Pakistan for a mere 37.1 overs as the tourists instead booked their place at The Oval this weekend - possibly against their great rivals India, who face Bangladesh in Thursday's second semi-final at Edgbaston.

"One thing we didn't do today was adapt to conditions," Morgan told Sky Sports 2. "Coming from Edgbaston which was a good wicket to a used wicket, we didn't adapt very well.

"Pakistan did that extremely well and full credit to them. They outplayed us today on this wicket.

"I don't think we were simply used to it. We did prepare like we were going to play on a used wicket. Pakistan bowled well but we didn't manage to adjust with the bat. Two hundred isn't a competitive score.

"We looked at the game they played previously, 250, 270 would have been a good score."

Source: PA

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

Feature Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures

Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier Leag...

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

Feature Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions

Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions...

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions win over Crusaders

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions w...

The British and Irish Lions kick-started their tour of New Zealand with a punishing 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.