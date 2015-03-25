England failed to adapt to Cardiff conditions in Champions Trophy - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan thinks England failed to adapt to the conditions in Cardiff after they checked out of the Champions Trophy with an embarrassing eight-wicket semi-final defeat to Pakistan.

Morgan's men returned to Wales on the back of an unblemished group-stage campaign with their eye on a third successive home final in this tournament, and an ongoing statement of their intent for the 2019 World Cup on home soil.

But after mustering only a meek 211 all out on an awkward surface, they managed to delay Pakistan for a mere 37.1 overs as the tourists instead booked their place at The Oval this weekend - possibly against their great rivals India, who face Bangladesh in Thursday's second semi-final at Edgbaston.

"One thing we didn't do today was adapt to conditions," Morgan told Sky Sports 2. "Coming from Edgbaston which was a good wicket to a used wicket, we didn't adapt very well.

"Pakistan did that extremely well and full credit to them. They outplayed us today on this wicket.

"I don't think we were simply used to it. We did prepare like we were going to play on a used wicket. Pakistan bowled well but we didn't manage to adjust with the bat. Two hundred isn't a competitive score.

"We looked at the game they played previously, 250, 270 would have been a good score."

Source: PA

