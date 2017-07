England eyeing change of fortune on day two of second Test against South Africa

England are banking on a change of fortune after having to settle for modest rewards on a fluctuating first day against South Africa at Trent Bridge.

Jonny Bairstow believes Stuart Broad and James Anderson might easily have put the tourists in trouble before lunch in the second Investec Test, when cloud cover played its part after Faf du Plessis chose to bat first.

The wicketkeeper confirmed England would have bowled if the choice had been theirs on a morning when they managed just one wicket despite beating the edge regularly.

Hashim Amla (78) rode his luck at times, and it was only after Broad (three for 47) returned to see off the number three and his third-wicket partner Quinton de Kock (68) that England began to make progress - before South Africa rallied again to close on 309 for six.

Bairstow reflected on a day which therefore left both sides with their frustrations but hopes too that they are still in comfortably retrievable positions.

"It's pretty even," he said.

"Obviously, it could have been quite heavily in their favour if we hadn't got those four wickets in the last session.

"So credit to the way our bowlers bounced back, (but) also credit to the way they applied themselves with the bat."

England dropped one catch, Amla escaping Alastair Cook's clutches at slip on 56 - although several other edges or mishits did not go to hand, including one from the very last ball of the day when Chris Morris edged Ben Stokes just short of Joe Root.

"I thought we could have done perhaps better, but you're always going to be looking at those little things," added Bairstow.

"There were a few that dropped short in the outfield at deep-square, couple that dropped short at slip - even that last ball - and it could be a different game."

Instead, Anderson and Broad can only return in the hope of better on day two.

"I thought they were unlucky in some ways, especially early on, when there were balls that beat the outside edge very consistently," said Bairstow.

"On another day they could have got two, three, four wickets early on - and it would have been a completely different day."

Bairstow's opposite number De Kock made a qualified success of his promotion up the order to number four, only to spar at the first ball after tea from Broad and edge behind.

South Africa could nonetheless reflect that they had responded effectively so far to their Lord's setback.

"I think we did have a lot to prove," said De Kock.

"It was disappointing the way the last Test ended. We knew coming into this one we needed to fight, and throw the first punch for us to get somewhere."

Source: PA

