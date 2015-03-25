England ease to victory over West Indies in last World Cup group game

England coasted to a 92-run win over West Indies in their last group match of the Women's World Cup at Bristol, where captain Heather Knight hit a half-century and Natalie Sciver finished with three wickets.

Knight's side had already secured a place in the semi-finals following victory over New Zealand on Wednesday, while West Indies had been eliminated on the back of four defeats.

Despite a resolute 67 from their skipper, England, who were put into bat, only just managed to push their total past 200.

An unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 48 from Jenny Gunn (31 not out) and Laura Marsh (24 not out) saw the hosts through to 220 for seven.

West Indies, though, never really looked like closing in on their modest victory target after struggling to 73 for four, captain Stafanie Taylor out for a 12-ball duck.

Sciver had scored a second century of the tournament against New Zealand, which included a between-the-legs 'Nat-meg' shot.

While the Surrey player could not produce a repeat performance on Saturday - lasting only two balls before being bowled without troubling the scorers - Sciver delivered with the ball, taking three wickets for just three runs in her four-over spell.

England recovered from losing their opening match of the tournament against India to finish top of the table and are now set to play South Africa back at Bristol on Tuesday.

India will contest the other semi-final against Australia at Derby following their win over New Zealand.

Earlier, England o pener Lauren Winfield could only manage 11 before she went in the 10th over, caught at deep square leg to give 16-year-old left-arm seamer Qiana Joseph a first one-day international wicket.

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was dismissed for nought, the second wicket to fall after sending a thick edge off Deandra Dottin to Hayley Matthews with only 54 on the scoreboard.

Tammy Beaumont made a resolute 42 as she helped rebuild the England innings alongside Knight.

However, spinner Afy Fletcher then removed both Beaumont and Sciver in the space of three balls to put England at 91 for four, with Fran Wilson out for five following a review.

Knight was eventually bowled by Matthews, having struck five boundaries in her 13th one-day international half-century, with Katherine Brunt adding 14 before Gunn and Marsh helped put on a few late runs to boost England's total.

Fletcher finished with three wickets for 33 runs from her 10 overs.

In reply, West Indies soon found themselves two wickets down in the 13th over with less than 40 on the board after opener Kycia Knight was run out for 17 and Taylor trapped leg-before by Marsh.

Matthews then went the same way to Alex Hartley for 29.

Chedean Nation was out for 23 as Sciver started a fine spell which also saw her snare wicketkeeper Merissa Aguilleira lbw just two balls later and then also Fletcher on three - the ball was missing leg stump but West Indies had no reviews left.

Sciver's four-over spell ended with three wickets for just three runs, and one maiden.

Akeira Peters fell lbw to Brunt for a duck with West Indies then 100 for eight in the 37th over as the run-rate edged into double figures.

Anisa Mohammed was lbw to Anya Shrubsole for 14, while Kyshona Knight finished not out on 12 as West Indies ended 128 for nine.

Having recovered from the disappointment of a 35-run loss to India at Derby on June 24 to record five straight wins, Knight feels her squad have the needed momentum as they target a place in the final at Lord's.

"We wanted to put in a really professional performance and there was that carrot of finishing top of the group to stay here in Bristol," Knight told Sky Sports.

"I knew the surface wasn't great, with a very dry wicket and lots of turn for the spinners, so I knew it was going to be hard work, but we managed to get a couple of partnerships together and then a little flurry of runs at the end.

"That character is really nice to see, in this tournament we have found our way out of sticky situations.

"We can now stay in Bristol and plan for the next few days ahead of the semi-final."

West Indies skipper Taylor did not ask for a review at her dismissal, with replays showing the ball was in fact heading down leg side.

Afterwards, she was at least able to see the funny side, adding with a smile: "I was happy to trust my partner (Hayley Matthews), but when I went upstairs and had a look I wanted to kill her."

