England duo to try their hand at baseball

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales will test their power games when they 'switch-hit' from cricket to baseball with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers in Hyde Park next month.

Two of England's biggest hitters will try to adapt their skills alongside Major League Baseball superstars Carlos Pena, Cliff Lloyd and Shawn Green at the 'Battlegrounds' event on July 4.

Buttler will bat for the Red Sox, and his England team-mate Hales will take him on for the Dodgers at the free event in central London - at the site of the Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

Their head-to-head, in a big-hitting baseball format being trialled for the first time in Europe, will be followed by an all-star 'Home Run Derby' contest involving some of MLB's biggest names.

Buttler is fancying his chances already in the slug-fest which will take place two days before the first Test of England's Investec series against South Africa begins a handful of miles away at Lord's.

He said: "Hyde Park is a great venue, and baseball is similar to my batting style, so I'm looking forward to being a Red Sox for the night and hitting at least one out of the park."

Hales is confident he can do likewise.

"It's going to be fun being part of the Dodgers team," he said.

"I know my biggest six went 111 metres, so I hope I can hit a few like that."

Source: PA

