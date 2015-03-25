England determined to resume business as usual despite Ben Stokes' arrest

England are determined to resume business as usual at The Oval despite Ben Stokes' arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

There is plenty of it on Wednesday's agenda too, on and off the pitch, as they prepare to name an Ashes squad containing their Test vice-captain at 10am and then Eoin Morgan's white-ball team bid to clinch the Royal London Series against West Indies without the match-winning all-rounder.

Also missing from the fourth match of five - which England will start with a 2-0 lead - is Alex Hales, who spent his Tuesday driving back to Bristol to voluntarily provide his evidence into the disorder which left a man with facial injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Stokes was arrested after the incident early on Monday morning, then released without charge but under investigation.

Two statements, one from Avon and Somerset police and one from the England and Wales Cricket Board, provided partial explanation of what is so far known to have happened.

The police statement read: "We were called to a disorder in Queens Road, Clifton, at around 2.35am on Monday (25 September).

"A 27-year-old man was found to have suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation."

ECB director Andrew Strauss drove to Bristol on Monday to speak to Stokes but was back in London on Tuesday morning and gave a brief interview to Sky Sports News in which he spelled out that plans to name the Ashes tour party as scheduled remain in place.

"The selectors have been instructed to select the Ashes squad based on form and fitness,'' he said.

The ECB statement was released shortly beforehand, and read: "Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be available for tomorrow's one-day international match against West Indies at The Oval.

"Stokes was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, 25 September, following an incident in Bristol.

"He was held overnight and released under investigation - without charge - late on Monday and will not join the team in London.

"Hales, who was with Stokes on Sunday night, did not train this morning and has returned voluntarily to Bristol today to help police with their inquiries."

England intend to hold their own investigation into the circumstances Stokes and Hales found themselves in the night after the hosts' 124-run win in Bristol.

In the more immediate term, Jason Roy is sure to replace the latter at the top of the order on his home ground, while England have also called up Sam Billings as cover.

As for their Ashes squad, it is expected to contain Stokes as well as the returning James Vince to bat at number three in place of Tom Westley as England seek to solve the riddle of their flaky middle order either side of ultra-reliable captain Joe Root.

Source: PA

