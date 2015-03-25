 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England count cost of controversial Jason Roy dismissal in loss to South Africa

23 June 2017 08:39

England were left to count the cost of J ason Roy's controversial dismissal for obstructing the field as South Africa levelled their NatWest International T20 Series with a three-run victory at Taunton.

Eoin Morgan's men had to chase down South Africa's 174 for eight after Surrey seamer Tom Curran had become the fifth England player to take three wickets on his international T20 debut.

But South Africa levelled the three-match series at 1-1 when Liam Dawson failed to connect with the final ball of the match.

The main talking point, though, centred on the dismissal of Roy - who had bounced back to form with 67 from 45 balls - when he was given out by the third umpire in the strangest of circumstances with England seemingly heading for victory at 133 for two.

Source: PA

