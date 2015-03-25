England considering options for multi-format Ashes assignment

England must cover all bases when they name their women's squad to try to follow this year's World Cup success with Ashes victory down under.

Heather Knight's tourists will face Australia between October 22 and November 21 in three one-day internationals, a one-off Test and then three Twenty20s.

The victorious World Cup team, which prevailed against India in a thrilling Lord's final two months ago, are all available and will therefore surely be selected in a squad expected to contain 15 names and set to be announced on Tuesday lunchtime.

Knight herself, key seamer Anya Shrubsole - whose six for 46 turned the final dramatically England's way against India at HQ - all-rounder Nat Sciver and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor will form the nucleus of a team in which opener Tammy Beaumont has also made a name for herself of late.

Their first assignment, as they bid to regain the Ashes following Australia's win in England in 2015, will be an ODI at Brisbane's Allan Border Field - followed by two more at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast.

They will then travel further south to Sydney for the four-day Test - England's first match in the format since their defeat to Australia at Canterbury two years ago.

The North Sydney Oval will host both the Test, starting on November 9, and the first Twenty20, before the last two matches of the series - both in the shortest format - in Canberra.

The series will be decided, as in the last three women's Ashes series, on a points basis across the formats - with four available for a Test match win and two for a draw, and two for victory in any of the limited-overs fixtures.

Source: PA

