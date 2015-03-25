 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England considering options for multi-format Ashes assignment

25 September 2017 04:24

England must cover all bases when they name their women's squad to try to follow this year's World Cup success with Ashes victory down under.

Heather Knight's tourists will face Australia between October 22 and November 21 in three one-day internationals, a one-off Test and then three Twenty20s.

The victorious World Cup team, which prevailed against India in a thrilling Lord's final two months ago, are all available and will therefore surely be selected in a squad expected to contain 15 names and set to be announced on Tuesday lunchtime.

Knight herself, key seamer Anya Shrubsole - whose six for 46 turned the final dramatically England's way against India at HQ - all-rounder Nat Sciver and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor will form the nucleus of a team in which opener Tammy Beaumont has also made a name for herself of late.

Their first assignment, as they bid to regain the Ashes following Australia's win in England in 2015, will be an ODI at Brisbane's Allan Border Field - followed by two more at Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales coast.

They will then travel further south to Sydney for the four-day Test - England's first match in the format since their defeat to Australia at Canterbury two years ago.

The North Sydney Oval will host both the Test, starting on November 9, and the first Twenty20, before the last two matches of the series - both in the shortest format - in Canberra.

The series will be decided, as in the last three women's Ashes series, on a points basis across the formats - with four available for a Test match win and two for a draw, and two for victory in any of the limited-overs fixtures.

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.