England consider dropping opener Jason Roy for Jonny Bairstow

England are considering jettisoning out-of-form opener Jason Roy and bringing in Jonny Bairstow for their Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan at Cardiff.

Roy's place at the top of the order has appeared in jeopardy after a dreadful run that has seen him make just 51 runs in eight one-day international innings this summer.

And on the eve of a crunch fixture in the Welsh capital on Wednesday, it is a trough England and captain Eoin Morgan may no longer overlook - even though they won all three of their group stage matches to breeze into the last four.

Morgan said: "There's a chance we could make a change. Obviously, we won't announce the team until the toss, but there's a chance there could be a change.

"Getting to this stage of the tournament, we need results, and if that means somebody misses out, it's unfortunate, but for the team's sake, we need to get results. We want to win this tournament."

Morgan has continually backed the usually bombastic Roy, hailing him as one of the pillars of England's resurgence in the 50-over format in the two years since their shocking World Cup display.

While he impressed in India and the West Indies over the winter - with four half-centuries in seven matches - he has registered six single-figure scores in his last eight ODIs and a highest total of only 20.

And the writing seemed to be on the wall for the 26-year-old when he was seen fielding on the boundary on Tuesday morning as Bairstow emerged as one of the first to bat in the nets in England's final practice.

Bairstow is unaccustomed to the new white ball with England, but he has taken on the role at Yorkshire this summer and proved his pedigree by flaying Durham for a List A-best of 174 from 113 balls.

The 27-year-old is an automatic first-choice in the Test set-up but has often had to wait for someone to be injured or rested to be included in the limited-overs sides.

His tenacity in attempting to force his way into the reckoning has impressed Morgan and - on the back of three fifties in his last four ODI innings - may seem him parachuted in to partner Hales on Wednesday.

Morgan added: "Jonny is a fantastic batsman. I think his best attribute, certainly in white-ball cricket over the last year and a half, has been his relentless attitude to score runs regardless of the situation.

"When you have guys sitting on the sideline, they can get a little bit upset, and that can affect their performance when the actual chance comes along, but that doesn't seem to affect Jonny.

"I'd have no worries if he has to open the batting. I certainly believe we're in a good position at the moment as a batting unit, and if Jonny does get the opportunity, I'm sure he'll take it with both hands."

Source: PA

