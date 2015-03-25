England coach Trevor Bayliss looking forward to Chris Silverwood appointment

Trevor Bayliss is looking forward to working alongside Chris Silverwood as England's new full-time bowling coach.

Bayliss clarified, as he fine-tuned preparations for the start of England's Ashes tour in Perth, that Silverwood's appointment is still subject to the completion of final negotiations, and an official announcement may yet be a little way off.

But the Australian confirmed that the arrangement with Essex's County Championship-winning coach is very much in the offing.

England coach Bayliss told the BBC's Test Match Special: "I'm not sure it's actually been announced just yet.

"But there are negotiations taking place, that's for sure.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. I hope that gets finalised in the next week or two, and there can be a formal announcement then."

The former Test seamer was one of several candidates to join England nets during the Royal London Series against West Indies in September and was always viewed as a likely front-runner to replace Ottis Gibson, who left to take charge of South Africa.

Pace bowling consultant Shane Bond is with England in Australia for the first two Ashes Tests, after which Paul Collingwood will briefly expand his current coaching duties, before Silverwood's anticipated arrival in time for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Bayliss has no problem with former Ashes-winning all-rounder Collingwood stepping in.

"We've got Paul Collingwood here, and he basically did the job when we were in Bangladesh during last winter," Bayliss added.

"What he did, the plans he had and talking the way he did to the bowlers, was first-class."

Source: PA

