 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England coach Trevor Bayliss looking forward to Chris Silverwood appointment

01 November 2017 12:54

Trevor Bayliss is looking forward to working alongside Chris Silverwood as England's new full-time bowling coach.

Bayliss clarified, as he fine-tuned preparations for the start of England's Ashes tour in Perth, that Silverwood's appointment is still subject to the completion of final negotiations, and an official announcement may yet be a little way off.

But the Australian confirmed that the arrangement with Essex's County Championship-winning coach is very much in the offing.

England coach Bayliss told the BBC's Test Match Special: "I'm not sure it's actually been announced just yet.

"But there are negotiations taking place, that's for sure.

"I'm looking forward to working with him. I hope that gets finalised in the next week or two, and there can be a formal announcement then."

The former Test seamer was one of several candidates to join England nets during the Royal London Series against West Indies in September and was always viewed as a likely front-runner to replace Ottis Gibson, who left to take charge of South Africa.

Pace bowling consultant Shane Bond is with England in Australia for the first two Ashes Tests, after which Paul Collingwood will briefly expand his current coaching duties, before Silverwood's anticipated arrival in time for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Bayliss has no problem with former Ashes-winning all-rounder Collingwood stepping in.

"We've got Paul Collingwood here, and he basically did the job when we were in Bangladesh during last winter," Bayliss added.

"What he did, the plans he had and talking the way he did to the bowlers, was first-class."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as