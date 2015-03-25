 
England captain Morgan reckons Roy's dismissal in South Africa win was '50-50'

23 June 2017 09:24

Eoin Morgan admitted Jason Roy's controversial dismissal was "50-50" after the opener was given out obstructing the field in England's three-run loss to South Africa.

Roy was adjudged to have obstructed a throw at the stumps when short of his ground, when England looked to be well-set in chasing South Africa's total of 174.

As it was, they fell three runs short after Roy's dismissal for 67 sparked a fine fightback from the Proteas, which levelled the NatWest International T20 Series at 1-1.

Speaking to Sky Sports 2, England captain Morgan said: "It was a turning point.

"We lost the two 'in' men with Jason getting out, and no one took up the reins which is disappointing.

"I think it was a 50-50 call. You can see both sides to the call. I think it was a difficult one."

Opposing captain AB de Villiers added: "We were in the right to ask the question of the umpires.

"It's not an easy decision and it's never nice to get out like that.

"I know what he's (Morgan) saying, it's maybe a bit of both."

Man-of-the-match Chris Morris praised the character of his side after he inspired a fightback that saw England collapse from 133 for two to 171 for six.

He said: "We showed a lot of fight. We've been going through a tough time as a team recently but I'm glad to see the boys pull through today.

"We showed a lot of fight and proved it's still an honour to play for South Africa.

"It's quite easy to lie down and get beaten quickly. I think you have to show a lot of fight.

"It's a hell of an honour to play for South Africa and I'm really proud."

Source: PA

