 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England call up five uncapped players to face South Africa

12 June 2017 12:09

England have called up uncapped quintet Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tom Curran, Mason Crane and Craig Overton for their three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The five, who have no international appearances between them in any format as yet, are given a chance in a 16-man squad which as expected is missing several Test regulars.

New England Test captain Joe Root and others will instead take part in a day-night round of Specsavers County Championship matches which immediately follows the South Africa series at the end of this month.

Source: PA

