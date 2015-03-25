England bowler Alex Hartley relishing World Cup challenge after 'best 12 months'

Alex Hartley wants to a draw a line under the best 12 months of her life to focus on helping England defy their tag as "underdogs" for the Women's World Cup.

Hartley readily admits her career has been transformed since being included in the international set-up and even a debut to forget has not derailed the slow left-armer's progress.

Wicketless and expensive on her England bow against Pakistan just over a year ago, she bounced back in style during the one-day winter tour of the West Indies, with 13 scalps seeing her scoop player of the series.

She subsequently earned a two-year central contract and was named as part of a 15-strong squad for the World Cup on home soil that gets under way this weekend.

And, as the only bowler in the squad who can turn the ball away from right-handed batters, Hartley could be the ace in England's pack when they begin their campaign against India at Derby on Saturday.

The 23-year-old told Press Association Sport: "I look back on where I was just over a year ago and I was in the England academy, not really doing much in my life. Now I'm a professional cricketer.

"My debut didn't go too well, but since then I've kind of got over the psychological 'Oh my God, I'm playing for my country' kind of thing and now I just absolutely love it.

"It's probably been the best 12 months of my life but I'm excited for what's in store.

"If I play that first game against India, it'll be fantastic and I'm just looking forward to getting the games kicked off."

Triumphant on the only two previous occasions they have hosted the global competition - in 1973 and 1993 - Hartley knows England will be under a little pressure to make it a hat-trick and four titles overall in next month's final at Lord's.

While they have impressed with comprehensive warm-up wins over Sri Lanka and New Zealand this week, they go into the tournament as second favourites behind Australia.

But Hartley, who along with Beth Langston, Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson and Lauren Winfield is competing in her first 50-over World Cup, is revelling in the upbeat mood in the squad.

She said: "Everyone's just as excited as I am and a home World Cup is something that the girls haven't played in before.

"I'd like to say we'll go all the way but we definitely go into the tournament as underdogs.

"The last two previous home World Cups we've won so the pressure is on us a little bit, but we're just going to take each game as it comes."

The opportunity to further the popularity of the women's game is also an aim for Hartley, who added: "Hopefully if we lift that trophy we'll raise the profile of women's cricket.

"We just want to inspire young girls and get them playing cricket, and hopefully the next England captain will be one of the girls in the crowd."

:: Alex Hartley is supporting the ECB's #GoBoldly campaign to drive support for the England women's cricket team. The ICC Women's World Cup begins on Saturday, June 24 and takes place at cricket venues around the country until Sunday, July 23.

Source: PA

