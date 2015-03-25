 
England blow as injured Lauren Winfield is ruled out of World Cup opener

23 June 2017 01:39

England have suffered a setback on the eve of their Women's World Cup campaign getting under way after announcing opener Lauren Winfield will miss the India clash because of a wrist complaint.

Winfield sustained the injury in England's final warm-up encounter over New Zealand at Derby on Wednesday, when the 26-year-old kept wicket and then retired out after making 27 from 28 deliveries.

She will be absent for Saturday's World Cup opener against India at the same venue, forcing England into a late rejig of their plans, while the issue is likely to sideline her for next Tuesday's match against Pakistan at Grace Road.

The England and Wales Cricket Board added in a statement confirming the news that Winfield would have her hand in a protective cast until she is reassessed by medical staff.

Source: PA

