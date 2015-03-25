England awaiting update on Stuart Broad's heel problem

England will find out later today whether Stuart Broad will be available for the first Test against South Africa after the fast bowler aggravated a long-standing injury to his left heel yesterday.

Broad was only able to bowl one over before leaving the field complaining of pain in the problem area as Nottinghamshire completed a comprehensive innings-and-280-run victory over Leicestershire in the Specsavers County Championship.

Press Association Sport understands the 30-year-old has undergone a scan and England should know whether he will be fit to face the Proteas later this afternoon.

Broad has been managing his left heel for a number of years and wears special bowling boots in an effort to prevent injury.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores moved to allay fears over the paceman, saying: "Stuart had a bit of pain in his heel, he's had it for a while.

"If the situation had been different he could have pushed on through it, but there was no need to so he came off and we'll monitor it and look after him."

Broad is the latest bowling concern for England ahead of the start of the Test summer in two weeks' time, with Chris Woakes struggling with a side strain while James Anderson has only recently recovered from a groin injury.

Source: PA

