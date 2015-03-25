 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

England awaiting update on Stuart Broad's heel problem

22 June 2017 10:39

England will find out later today whether Stuart Broad will be available for the first Test against South Africa after the fast bowler aggravated a long-standing injury to his left heel yesterday.

Broad was only able to bowl one over before leaving the field complaining of pain in the problem area as Nottinghamshire completed a comprehensive innings-and-280-run victory over Leicestershire in the Specsavers County Championship.

Press Association Sport understands the 30-year-old has undergone a scan and England should know whether he will be fit to face the Proteas later this afternoon.

Broad has been managing his left heel for a number of years and wears special bowling boots in an effort to prevent injury.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores moved to allay fears over the paceman, saying: "Stuart had a bit of pain in his heel, he's had it for a while.

"If the situation had been different he could have pushed on through it, but there was no need to so he came off and we'll monitor it and look after him."

Broad is the latest bowling concern for England ahead of the start of the Test summer in two weeks' time, with Chris Woakes struggling with a side strain while James Anderson has only recently recovered from a groin injury.

Source: PA

Feature Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?

Why has Andy Murray endured a dip in form?...

Andy Murray's disappointing year continued on Tuesday as he bowed out of the Aegon Championships first round to world number 90 Jordan Thompson.

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than