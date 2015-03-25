England and South Africa players honour Manchester terror attack victims

England and South Africa stood shoulder to shoulder for a minute's silence honouring the victims of the Manchester terror attack before the first match of the Royal London One-Day Series at Headingley.

Both teams wore black armbands as they took the field in Leeds, with all 15 members of the England squad lining up on the pitch alongside the tourists and umpires for a sombrely observed silence.

Officials from South Africa spent the morning in security meetings after the UK terror threat level was raised to its highest level, critical, on Tuesday night.

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said on Tuesday afternoon the travelling squad was "uneasy" and harboured "genuine concerns" about their tour but was, at the time, happy with the safety briefings provided by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

There is no suggestion that position has changed but South Africa are keeping tabs on the situation regularly, with a focus on provisions at grounds and hotels for the remainder of their near three-month stay.

The ECB promised an increased police presence as part of its own response to events in Manchester, where 22 people were killed in a bombing at the arena, and that was confirmed by West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement, assistant chief constable Angela Williams said: "As people will be aware, the UK terror threat level has been raised to critical.

"While this means an attack in the UK is expected imminently and could happen anywhere in the UK, at this time, there is no specific information about West Yorkshire.

"I want to reassure our communities that we will continue to provide an appropriate police presence, which includes high visibility police patrols across West Yorkshire.

"This includes more firearms officers at key locations to provide community reassurance and we continue to work with our partners and other emergency services in these difficult times.

"There are a number of large-scale public events taking place across West Yorkshire in the coming days and later today England host South Africa in a one-day cricket match at Headingley. There will be a significant policing presence at the ground and at other key sites including Leeds Bradford International Airport."

Source: PA

