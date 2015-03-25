England and South Africa bid for Test control, while Ottis Gibson is in demand

England and South Africa will tussle for control of the fourth Investec Test on Saturday, before attentions turn to a battle for Ottis Gibson's services.

Half-centuries from captain Joe Root and deputy Ben Stokes left the hosts on 260 for six at stumps on day one of the series finale, with Kagiso Rabada's dismissal of the latter lifting the Proteas late on at Emirates Old Trafford.

The game will resume with neither side decisively ahead, but there is intrigue off the field too after England's bowling coach emerged as a candidate for the top job in the away dressing room.

Incumbent Russell Domingo is only contracted until the end of the tour and Gibson is said to be high on the list of potential replacements.

England denied any formal approach had been made for the 48-year-old Bajan, who previously coached his native West Indies and is in his second spell in the ECB set-up, but it seems highly likely that picture will change next week.

''We have had no approach from Cricket South Africa," said a brief statement. "We will not listen to any approaches until after the current series has concluded.''

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace reiterated that position at the close of play, adding: ''We've obviously heard the news tonight, but I promise you we've had nothing official.

''It's all being left now until the end of the series.I hope. He's done a great job with England on two occasions, b ut at the moment Russell Domingo is head coach of South Africa and doing a brilliant job. It would be disrespectful of us to talk about his position at the time he's in it.''

Another individual who may find his involvement with England end with the series, temporarily at least, is Keaton Jennings.

The pressure engulfing the off-form opener only increased with an unconvincing 17 in Manchester, taking his tally to 109 in seven innings, and Farbrace admitted the watching Haseeb Hameed could soon be pushing for a recall.

The 20-year-old has been short of runs himself this term too but made a strong enough impression in his early Test appearances in India to be fast-tracked as soon as his form picks up.

Asked what Jennings needed to do to shore up his place, Farbrace said: "Score runs.that's the bottom line.

"If you're in the England team there is always, and should always be, someone knocking on the door for your place, whether they're here at the ground breathing down your neck or doing it in the Championship.

''This was just another opportunity to keep (Hameed) in the fold and make him realise he's very much part of the future of the England cricket team.

''We'll be keeping a close eye on his championship game (against Hampshire) on Sunday and we want him to make runs. Hopefully he'll be pushing to get back into the team at some point.''

Source: PA

