England and Nottinghamshire seamer Jake Ball sent for scan on knee problem

28 June 2017 12:09

England seamer Jake Ball is awaiting the outcome of a scan on his right knee.

The 26-year-old had to leave the field mid-over on Tuesday in Nottinghamshire's Specsavers County Championship match at home to Kent.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has since confirmed Ball, who had to miss the one-day international series in the West Indies with pain in the same joint three months ago but has since been untroubled for club and country, was set to have a scan on the injury on Wednesday morning.

Ball's fellow Nottinghamshire and England bowler Stuart Broad is sitting out the current round of Championship matches because of discomfort in his left heel.

England are due to name their squad on Sunday morning for next week's first Investec Test against South Africa at Lord's.

Source: PA

