England all-rounder Ben Stokes eyeing positives on low scoring opening day

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was looking to the positives despite a "disappointing" first day of the second Test against the West Indies.

Captain Joe Root equalled the world record by scoring a 12th consecutive Test half-century at his home ground of Headingley before falling to Devendra Bishoo for 59, with Stokes' sixth century in the five-day format helping England claw their way to a modest total of 258.

The returning Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach both bowled brilliantly to come away with four wickets apiece as they nullified England's attack, while the West Indies finished at stumps on 19 for one after Jimmy Anderson got the scalp of opener Kieran Powell for just five runs.

But - despite a low-scoring first day - Stokes believes that the hosts can salvage something with an attacking bowling display on day two.

Stokes told Sky Sports Main Event: "All-in-all 260, we are a bit disappointed in that. Especially with the way we have been playing recently but at the start of the day, it's 260 runs more than we did have and we will never know if that's a good score until the end of the West Indies innings.

"I thought Jason (Holder) was bowling really well and didn't give me much to work with to be honest. I tried to play around to see if he would change anything by the way I was going about it and then got a couple of boundaries so I thought if I was going to play these attacking shots then I have to play with the full kitchen sink.

"I was a bit annoyed at the way I got out, exposing the lower order at the time with the new ball around the corner and felt I switched off a little bit and hopefully I can take that feeling of walking off and next time get into a position to start again and get a bigger score.

"When they got the balls in the right areas it was very hard to score, it beat the bat quite a lot today. We have got (Stuart) Broady and Jimmy (Anderson) who are amazing exponents of anything that's in the pitch. We managed to create a few chances tonight and they were looking to survive I thought.

"When tomorrow comes around, they will be looking to play a few more shots and if we get the ball in the right areas then hopefully we can create more chances."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.