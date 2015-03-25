England all-rounder Ben Stokes arrested and released under investigation

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after an incident of disorder in Bristol.

Stokes, 26, was arrested early on Monday and released under investigation - without charge - the England and Wales Cricket Board announced.

His England team-mate Alex Hales voluntarily returned to Bristol to assist police with their enquiries, and both will miss the fourth Royal London Series one-day international against West Indies at The Oval on Wednesday.

A statement from Avon and Somerset police has provided further information.

It reads: "We were called to a disorder in Queens Road, Clifton, at around 2.35am on Monday (25 September).

"A 27-year-old man was found to have suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Bristol Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and has since been released under investigation.

"We'd appeal for anyone who was in the Clifton Triangle area in the early hours of Monday who saw any part of this incident, to call Investigations on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5217218578."

Source: PA

