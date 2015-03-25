ECB ponders new technology in bid to beat the rain stopping play

A mesh canopy hung over Lord's is one option being considered to combat cricket's age-old problem of rain stopped play, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

The MCC's new chief executive Guy Lavender and an England and Wales Cricket Board have both indicated that the concept of a fine, transparent mesh suspended from floodlights at the home of cricket and elsewhere may not be as far-fetched as it first sounds.

The proposal has reportedly been received from a company based in the United States.

An ECB spokesman said: "We would look at any new technology and ways to get games on and more people playing cricket."

Lavender made clear the MCC is open to considering all possible solutions to a problem which has afflicted cricket through its history more than most sports and still does, despite vastly-improved drainage at most professional venues.

"There is some interesting technology around trying to create protection from rain and keep the game on in wet weather," he said.

"It is an enormous issue for cricket. When you think about the impact of the weather on cricket in the UK we have a part to play, as a leading club in the game, in thinking about how those new technologies develop and are tested.

"This is part of the conversation we are having with (ECB chief executive) Tom Harrison."

Source: PA

