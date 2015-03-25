ECB: No approach from CSA over bowling coach Ottis Gibson

The England and Wales Cricket Board has yet to receive an approach from Cricket South Africa over bowling coach Ottis Gibson.

Reports emerged on day one of the fourth Investec Test between the sides that Gibson was in line to take over as head coach of the Proteas, whose current incumbent Russell Domingo is out of contract at the end of the tour.

An ECB statement indicated no formal contact had been made about the 48-year-old Bajan but did not appear to rule out the possibility as soon as the current match ends.

It said: "We have had no approach from Cricket South Africa. We will not listen to any approaches until after the current series has concluded."

Gibson is in his second stint working with England's seamers, having left for a four-year spell as head coach of his native West Indies between 2010 and 2014.

He returned to the ECB fold two years ago and is a popular and highly-rated figure in the national set-up.

England begin a new Test series against the Windies later this month and, with an Ashes trip coming up in the winter, would be eager to fill any gap in their backroom team swiftly.

Source: PA

