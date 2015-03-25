 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Ebony Rainford-Brent hits out at MCC members who skipped Women's World Cup final

24 July 2017 10:38

Former World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent took a swipe at the stay-away MCC members following England women's memorable triumph at Lord's on Sunday.

The Home of Cricket was sold out as Heather Knight's side beat India by nine runs in the final to secure a fourth Women's World Cup.

The only empty seats visible were those outside the famous pavilion, where hundreds of MCC members had not bothered to attend.

Rainford-Brent, a World Cup winner in 2009, told M&C Saatchi's The Rise and Rise of Women's Sport panel: "It was the best day.

"It was very emotional, after years of playing in front of one man and his dog, to see a packed house at Lord's.

"One thing that frustrated me was that the members' pavilion had no one in it.

"Sports fans can be converted. You are still going to get some dinosaurs but hopefully eventually evolution will take care of them."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.