Ebony Rainford-Brent hits out at MCC members who skipped Women's World Cup final

Former World Cup winner Ebony Rainford-Brent took a swipe at the stay-away MCC members following England women's memorable triumph at Lord's on Sunday.

The Home of Cricket was sold out as Heather Knight's side beat India by nine runs in the final to secure a fourth Women's World Cup.

The only empty seats visible were those outside the famous pavilion, where hundreds of MCC members had not bothered to attend.

Rainford-Brent, a World Cup winner in 2009, told M&C Saatchi's The Rise and Rise of Women's Sport panel: "It was the best day.

"It was very emotional, after years of playing in front of one man and his dog, to see a packed house at Lord's.

"One thing that frustrated me was that the members' pavilion had no one in it.

"Sports fans can be converted. You are still going to get some dinosaurs but hopefully eventually evolution will take care of them."

Source: PA

