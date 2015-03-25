 
Durham 'waiting for response from Imad Wasim'

14 July 2017 04:09

Durham are awaiting a response from Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim after handing him the chance to play for the county in the NatWest T20 Blast.

Press Association Sport understands the 28-year-old, who currently tops the ICC bowling rankings in T20 internationals, has been offered a deal subject to being awarded a visa in time to take part in the competition.

However, it is understood no formal agreement has yet been reached and the club are awaiting confirmation from the player and his representatives.

Imad has taken 23 wickets at an average of 16.73 in 19 T20I matches.

The Durham Jets have lost their opening two fixtures to Lancashire Lightning and Northamptonshire Steelbacks, and are next in action in the competition when Leicestershire Foxes visit the Emirates Riverside Ground on July 20.

Source: PA

