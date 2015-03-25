Durham report £1.2million loss in last financial year

Durham have reported a £1.2million loss for the last financial year as they attempt to find a way forward after accepting an England and Wales Cricket Board bail-out.

The loss is due in large part to the absence of a £1million one-off ECB payment made to all counties in 2015, but not in 2016.

However Durham, who were relegated from Division One of the Specsavers County Championship and docked 48 points for the current season in October last year after accepting a £3.8million rescue package, remain confident there are better times ahead.

Chief executive David Harker said: "Following the concerns we raised as to the sustainability of the club's future cash flows, as noted in the 2015 audit report, the club is now in a good position to move forward and we're excited to look to the future.

"We have exceptional relationships with our existing sponsors and have added new partners to the club this year.

"It's testament to Durham fans and the whole of the north-east that despite last year's difficulties, our membership and ticket sales are up and we're expecting a sell-out crowd for our International fixture that sees England and the West Indies play IT20 at Emirates Riverside in September."

With new chairman Sir Ian Botham now at the helm, Durham have carried out a major restructuring exercise which has seen Durham County Council convert the £3.74million it was owed in loans into redeemable preference shares.

The latest figures show the club made a loss of £50,000 from staging England's May Test against Sri Lanka having made a profit of £170,000 on the previous year's One Day International at their Chester-le-Street home.

Source: PA

