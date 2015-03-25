 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Durham report £1.2million loss in last financial year

30 June 2017 11:54

Durham have reported a £1.2million loss for the last financial year as they attempt to find a way forward after accepting an England and Wales Cricket Board bail-out.

The loss is due in large part to the absence of a £1million one-off ECB payment made to all counties in 2015, but not in 2016.

However Durham, who were relegated from Division One of the Specsavers County Championship and docked 48 points for the current season in October last year after accepting a £3.8million rescue package, remain confident there are better times ahead.

Chief executive David Harker said: "Following the concerns we raised as to the sustainability of the club's future cash flows, as noted in the 2015 audit report, the club is now in a good position to move forward and we're excited to look to the future.

"We have exceptional relationships with our existing sponsors and have added new partners to the club this year.

"It's testament to Durham fans and the whole of the north-east that despite last year's difficulties, our membership and ticket sales are up and we're expecting a sell-out crowd for our International fixture that sees England and the West Indies play IT20 at Emirates Riverside in September."

With new chairman Sir Ian Botham now at the helm, Durham have carried out a major restructuring exercise which has seen Durham County Council convert the £3.74million it was owed in loans into redeemable preference shares.

The latest figures show the club made a loss of £50,000 from staging England's May Test against Sri Lanka having made a profit of £170,000 on the previous year's One Day International at their Chester-le-Street home.

Source: PA

Feature Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta's possible route to Wimbledon final...

British number one Johanna Konta goes into Wimbledon - fitness permitting - as the best hope of a home champion

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United