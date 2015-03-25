 
Durham leave Stokes investigation to England and Wales Cricket Board and police

02 October 2017 09:24

Durham have distanced themselves from the allegations surrounding Ben Stokes as they announced they would not be conducting their own investigation into the all-rounder's arrest.

Stokes is under police investigation on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm after being arrested in the early hours of September 25 during a night out in Bristol.

England have since suspended the centrally-contracted Stokes and cricket director Andrew Strauss has handed the reins to the Cricket Discipline Commission to conduct an internal disciplinary procedure following police inquiries.

Durham said in a short statement on their website: "Following last week's reported incidents involving Ben Stokes, Durham County Cricket Club would like to make it clear that the club does not condone discriminatory behaviour or prejudice of any nature.

"As Ben is centrally contracted to the ECB they, as well as the police, are conducting a thorough investigation and we will allow them to continue with their process. We will be making no further comment at this time."

Source: PA

