Durham duo Graham Clark and Michael Richardson extend deals

05 October 2017 12:24

Durham's Graham Clark and Michael Richardson have signed contract extensions to stay with the club until the end of 2019.

A clutch of key players have left Durham over the past 12 months following the county's mandatory relegation and points penalty as part of last year's financial bail-out by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

But 24-year-old batsman Clark and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Richardson have bucked the trend.

Head coach Jon Lewis said: "I'm very happy both players have signed fresh terms, because they will each have a big role to play as we look to compete for the promotion spots next season.

"Both have a good range of skills that can be utilised in red-ball and white-ball, and in 2018 they have a chance to show what they can do as key members of the first team."

Source: PA

