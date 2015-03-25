 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Dowrich and Holder join forces to put West Indies on top against Zimbabwe

31 October 2017 03:54

West Indies took a first-innings lead in the second Test against Zimbabwe despite Kieran Powell missing out on his century on day three in Bulawayo.

The opener, having resumed overnight on 43, reached 90 before fending a ferocious bouncer from Christopher Mpofu to gully where Craig Ervine took a superb catch.

That left the tourists 163 for four in response to Zimbabwe's 326 and though Shai Hope made 40 and Roston Chase 32, they slipped to 230 for seven as Sikandar Raza took five for 82.

Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder arrested the slump in style, however, putting on an unbroken 144 for the eighth wicket before the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Dowrich ended the day on 75 not out and captain Holder on 71, with the pair hitting 15 fours between them and Holder hammering Raza for a huge straight six.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as