Dowrich and Holder join forces to put West Indies on top against Zimbabwe

West Indies took a first-innings lead in the second Test against Zimbabwe despite Kieran Powell missing out on his century on day three in Bulawayo.

The opener, having resumed overnight on 43, reached 90 before fending a ferocious bouncer from Christopher Mpofu to gully where Craig Ervine took a superb catch.

That left the tourists 163 for four in response to Zimbabwe's 326 and though Shai Hope made 40 and Roston Chase 32, they slipped to 230 for seven as Sikandar Raza took five for 82.

Shane Dowrich and Jason Holder arrested the slump in style, however, putting on an unbroken 144 for the eighth wicket before the close of play.

Wicketkeeper Dowrich ended the day on 75 not out and captain Holder on 71, with the pair hitting 15 fours between them and Holder hammering Raza for a huge straight six.

Source: PA

