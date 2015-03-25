 
Dominant England gear up for World Cup by brushing aside New Zealand

21 June 2017 03:39

England women thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in their World Cup warm-up match at the County Ground in Derby.

The result was sealed by mid-afternoon with 136 balls remaining in a confidence-boosting win before their tournament opener against India at the same venue on Saturday.

New Zealand were skittled out for 130 with over 11 of their allotted 50 overs still remaining, Laura Marsh doing the most telling damage by claiming three for seven in only 24 balls that saw her tear through the middle and lower order.

Anya Shrubsole, Jenny Gunn and Alex Hartley contributed two wickets each and it was Hartley who accounted for New Zealand's top scorer Katey Martin for 36.

England reached their target with ease, opener Lauren Winfield compiling 27 before being forced to retire.

Tammy Beaumont was unbeaten on 51 by the time the World Cup hosts reached their winning total of 132, while Natalie Sciver added 38.

Source: PA

