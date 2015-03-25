Director of cricket Steve Rhodes leaves Worcestershire after club investigation

Worcestershire have announced the departure of director of cricket Steve Rhodes following an investigation into his role at the club.

The Pears said last month they were dealing with a disciplinary matter involving Rhodes.

On Thursday the club refused to comment on whether Rhodes leaving was connected to an ESPNCricinfo report that he delayed telling Worcestershire's board about all-rounder Alex Hepburn being arrested on suspicion of rape in April.

Hepburn, 21, who went on to feature for Worcestershire in the NatWest T20 Blast and signed a contract extension, has since appeared in court accused of two counts of rape. He has been suspended on full pay and is to appear at Worcester Crown Court on January 4.

Rhodes, despite no confirmation from the club of any wrongdoing, ends an association at Worcestershire that has spanned for more than three decades.

The club said in a brief statement on their website: "Steve Rhodes has left with immediate effect. We thank him for his 33 years as a player, coach and director of cricket. We wish him well in the future."

Rhodes, whose playing career included 11 Tests and nine one-day internationals for England, was due to coach the England Young Lions on a trip to South Africa before the Under-19 World Cup at the beginning of next year.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board told ESPNCricinfo the 53-year-old would "not be travelling", with Gloucestershire's Richard Dawson stepping up to the role.

Source: PA

