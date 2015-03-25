Dinesh Chandimal prepares for first Test as Sri Lanka captain

Dinesh Chandimal takes charge of Sri Lanka as they bid to avenge their recent one-day loss to Zimbabwe in this week's Test in Colombo.

The 27-year-old was thrust into the spotlight as Test captain on Wednesday after Angelo Mathews resigned in the wake of his side's shock 3-2 loss to Zimbabwe on Monday.

The batsman has little time to familiarise himself with his new role before the one-off Test against the same opponents at the R Premadasa Stadium, which begins on Friday.

Mathews stays in the ranks as a batsman but all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva has been dropped. Opener Danushka Gunathilaka could be handed a Test debut after impressing in limited-overs formats and seamers Vishwa Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera are back in contention.

Chandimal's elevation to the captaincy means Niroshan Dickwella is likely to keep wicket.

Zimbabwe, who will be playing their first Test in Sri Lanka since 2002, could give a debut to batsman Tarisai Musakanda but the role of the experienced Hamilton Masakadza is likely to be crucial.

"More than anything, we have the self-belief that we can actually push Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, which is big for us," said Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer after the one-day success. "Confidence is what we will take into the Test match most."

Source: PA

