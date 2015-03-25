Dimuth Karunaratne falls short of ton as Sri Lanka progress against Pakistan

Dimuth Karunaratne was run-out seven runs short of a century on day one of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka opener Karunaratne had helped rescue his side from 61 for three before a mix-up with Dinesh Chandimal saw him sent him packing after a fourth-wicket stand of 100.

Chandimal (60 not out) recorded his 13th Test half-century as the tourists closed the opening day on 227 for four.

Pakistan, playing a Test match for the first time since Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan retired, had their opponents struggling at 61 for three at lunch.

Kaushal Silva played on to his stumps facing Hasan Ali before Yasir Shah trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw and then had Kusal Mendis caught behind.

Karunaratne and Chandimal battled through a testing afternoon session without losing a wicket as Sri Lanka fought back.

But with a seventh Test century seeming inevitable, Karunaratne set off for a single when on 93 only for Chandimal to stay in his crease. New Pakistan Test captain Sarfraz Ahmed completed the run-out.

Test cricket's new laws came into play three balls later when Pakistan called for a review in an attempt to overturn a not-out lbw decision against Niroshan Dickwella. The technology returned a verdict of 'umpire's call', which no longer sees the unsuccessful team lose one of their two reviews per innings.

Dickwella made the most of his reprieve and went on to hit the day's sole six as he ended unbeaten on 42.

Source: PA

