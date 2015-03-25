 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Dilruwan Perera claims five wicket-haul as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan

10 October 2017 11:54

Dilruwan Perera took five second innings-wickets as Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 68 runs in the second test in Dubai to complete a 2-0 series win.

Chasing 317 for victory after bowling out Sri Lanka for 96 in their second innings, Pakistan looked on course at 225 for five but they collapsed to 248 all out as off-spinner Perera finishes with figures of five for 98.

Asad Shafiq scored 112, with his 253-minute knock including 10 boundaries and adding 173 for the sixth wicket with captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored 68. But once that partnership was broken by Perera the visitors quickly closed in on the win, having won the first Test by 21 runs.

It was Pakistan's first home series defeat since moving their home games to the United Arab Emirates seven years ago.

The two sides will now play a five-match one-day series, which begins on Friday, before contesting three Twenty20 matches.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.