Dilruwan Perera claims five wicket-haul as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan

Dilruwan Perera took five second innings-wickets as Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 68 runs in the second test in Dubai to complete a 2-0 series win.

Chasing 317 for victory after bowling out Sri Lanka for 96 in their second innings, Pakistan looked on course at 225 for five but they collapsed to 248 all out as off-spinner Perera finishes with figures of five for 98.

Asad Shafiq scored 112, with his 253-minute knock including 10 boundaries and adding 173 for the sixth wicket with captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored 68. But once that partnership was broken by Perera the visitors quickly closed in on the win, having won the first Test by 21 runs.

It was Pakistan's first home series defeat since moving their home games to the United Arab Emirates seven years ago.

The two sides will now play a five-match one-day series, which begins on Friday, before contesting three Twenty20 matches.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.