 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Dickson becomes first post-war Kent player to fire triple century

04 July 2017 03:09

Sean Dickson has become only the second Kent batsman to make a triple century, scoring 318 against Northamptonshire in Specsavers County Championship Division Two.

Dickson, 25, becomes the first player in the post-war era to pass 300 for Kent, a feat previously only achieved by Bill Ashdown in the 1930s.

Dickson's partnership of 382 with Joe Denly, who scored 182, was a Kent record for any wicket. When Dickson was dismissed his side were on 645 for four, shortly after lunch on day two at Beckenham, and they eventually declared on 701 for seven.

Dickson's 318 eclipses his previous first-class best of 207 not out, which came against Derbyshire last May. He also took the county's post-war record from his head coach Matt Walker, who made 275no against Somerset in 1996.

Ashdown holds the record for the highest score by a Kent batsman with 332 out of the county's all-time record total of 803 for four against Essex in May 1934 at Brentwood Cricket Club.

The opener, one of the few players to play first-class cricket both before World War One and after World War Two, added a second triple-century in 1935.

Source: PA

