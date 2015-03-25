 
Dhawan hundred leads India to victory over Sri Lanka in opening ODI

20 August 2017 06:38

Opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 132 as India trounced Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the first one-day international at Dambulla.

Dhawan plundered three sixes and 20 fours in a 90-ball innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli, who finished on 82 not out with Rohit Sharma's run out for just four the only mishap as India chased down a victory target of 217 inside 29 overs.

But if it was the batsmen who completed the job, it was the bowlers who set the game up for them with spin duo Axar Patel and Kedar Jadhav wreaking havoc.

Patel, playing his first match of the tour, claimed three for 34 in his 10 overs, while part-time bowler Jadhav took two for 26 in five to rip through the Sri Lankan batting line-up.

It had started reasonably well for Upul Tharanga's men, who had reached 139 for one and looked to be heading for a sizeable total.

However after Jadhav had trapped opener Niroshan Dickwella leg before for 64 in the 25th over, they slumped to 216 all out with 40 balls remaining to open the door for India.

