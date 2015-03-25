Derbyshire suspend Shiv Thakor amid police probe over 'indecent exposure' claims

Derbyshire have suspended all-rounder Shiv Thakor over claims he indecently exposed himself to women on two separate occasions.

Thakor, 23, has been suspended on full pay pending an investigation by Derbyshire Police.

"The club has been advised that the police are investigating an allegation concerning one of our players, Shiv Thakor, when the player was not on duty with the club," Derbyshire County Cricket Club said in a statement.

"After discussions with his representatives, the player has been suspended on full pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

"For legal reasons, we are unable to comment further at this stage."

Derbyshire Police have confirmed they are investigating two separate allegations of indecent exposure.

"We received a report that a man had indecently exposed himself to women on two separate occasions at a housing development off Radbourne Lane, in Mackworth," a Derbyshire Police statement read.

"The incidents happened in June and our officers have been carrying out their investigations since then.

"A 23-year-old man voluntarily attended St Mary's Wharf police station and was interviewed in connection with the alleged offences. He has been released under investigation while our inquiries continue."

Thakor began his career at Leicestershire and represented England from under-15 to under-19 level before joining Derbyshire in 2015.

He was named captain of the England Under-19s for their tour of South Africa in January 2013, but suffered a broken finger in the opening match and missed the rest of the trip.

Thakor's last appearance for Derbyshire came in a 128-run Specsavers County Championship Division Two defeat to Northamptonshire from June 9-11.

Source: PA

