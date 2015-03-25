Derbyshire hand all-rounder Luis Reece new three-year contract

All-rounder Luis Reece has signed a new three-year contract at Derbyshire.

The 27-year-old has just finished a successful first full season at the club, scoring 732 first-class runs at an average of 37 and a further 433 in the NatWest T20 Blast .

Reece said: "You work incredibly hard throughout the winter and into the summer, and then when you put in good performances it's always nice to be rewarded at the end of it.

"I want to keep repaying that faith and go out and win games for Derbyshire."

Source: PA

