 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor denies indecent exposure charges

04 October 2017 07:54

Derbyshire all-rounder Shiv Thakor has denied exposing himself to two women on a housing estate, a court heard.

The 23-year-old was arrested in July after two alleged incidents near Radbourne Lane in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.

Thakor denied two charges of indecent exposure, at a 30-minute hearing at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

He was suspended on full pay by his county after the allegations and has not played since June.

Wearing a black suit and a dark blue tie, Thakor spoke to confirm his name and address and to deny the charges.

A trial date has been set for November 15 at the magistrates' court, provisonally due to last four hours.

Thakor was released on unconditional bail.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix...

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester City and Manchester United maintained the pace at the top of the Premier League while Everton and Crystal Palace continued to struggle.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchweek 7

Four talking points ahead of Premier League matchw...

The Premier League waves goodbye to September and says hello to October this weekend before the latest international break.

Feature Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester City

Four talking points ahead of Chelsea v Manchester ...

Champions Chelsea play early pace-setters Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Feature 6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss

6 contenders to be the next Bayern Munich boss...

Bayern Munich are looking for a new head coach after parting company with Carlo Ancelotti following the 3-0 defeat to

Feature 3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix...

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.