Derbyshire cricketer Shiv Thakor denies indecent exposure charges

Derbyshire all-rounder Shiv Thakor has denied exposing himself to two women on a housing estate, a court heard.
The 23-year-old was arrested in July after two alleged incidents near Radbourne Lane in Mackworth, Derby, on June 12 and June 19.
Thakor denied two charges of indecent exposure, at a 30-minute hearing at South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
He was suspended on full pay by his county after the allegations and has not played since June.
Wearing a black suit and a dark blue tie, Thakor spoke to confirm his name and address and to deny the charges.
A trial date has been set for November 15 at the magistrates' court, provisonally due to last four hours.
Thakor was released on unconditional bail.
Source: PA