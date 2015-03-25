 
Derbyshire bring in Surrey's Conor McKerr on loan

31 May 2017 09:24

Derbyshire have signed South African-born fast bowler Conor McKerr from Surrey on a 28-day loan.

The 19-year-old, who holds a British passport, has been drafted in to cover for the loss of injured pacemen Will Davis and Hardus Viljoen.

Derbyshire director of cricket Kim Barnett said: "The captain, vice-captain and coaching staff felt the squad needed the impetus of a quick bowler.

"Conor comes highly recommended and has represented South Africa at youth level, impressing with his natural pace. Running in at over six feet tall, he can provide that strike-bowling option that we currently lack with the injuries to Hardus Viljoen and Will Davis.

"The deal will also give Conor some first-team experience, and I would like to thank Surrey and Alec Stewart for allowing him to join us, and on a free deal."

Source: PA

