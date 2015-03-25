Dean Elgar expecting big things from paceman Kagiso Rabada

Dean Elgar can scarcely wait to unleash Kagiso Rabada on England again.

Elgar is set to lead his country for the first time, on a likely one-off basis in the opening Test of the Investec series at Lord's, in the absence of incumbent Faf du Plessis - who is due back after the birth of his first child in time for the second match at Trent Bridge next week.

Doughty opener Elgar has several necessary focuses of attention, of course, but the opportunity to give Rabada the new ball promises to be the one that gives him most pleasure.

The 22-year-old fast bowler, who has 71 wickets in his 17 Tests to date, has twice made a telling impression on England already.

Less than six weeks ago, at Lord's, he took four wickets as the hosts collapsed to defeat in the final match of the Royal London Series - and at Centurion in January last year, he took 13 in a 280-run home victory which reduced the Test score to 2-1 in England's favour.

Elgar appears to be expecting more great things.

"He's been a find and he's taken to international cricket brilliantly," he said of Rabada.

"Those were the characteristics we expected he would show at this level."

He is confident Rabada will rise to the occasion again.

"I'm sure he'll be up for it," he added.

"He hasn't played a lot of cricket of late, so I'm sure his hunger is through the roof.

"You can see the way he's bowling in the nets. He's fresh and willing to go. If he hits his straps he's going to be something exciting to watch."

England have match-winning bowlers of their own, of course, not least Stuart Broad - unstoppable, as he often can be, in the Johannesburg Test last year when he took six for 17 in the second innings en route to a series-sealing seven-wicket win.

Elgar was his first victim that day, but does not believe South Africa will still be wounded by that collective experience.

"It was a freakish spell . a great reference point to look back at and toughen us up a bit more," he said.

"It was an extraordinary bowling spell and great to watch.

"It was bad being part of it as a batting unit - but as a cricket lover and watcher, it was seriously good.

"I don't think there is any scarring. If anything it will serve as motivation."

He is ready for the rematch against a team he believes have "their own insecurities" under a new captain, and is determined to channel Lord's rather than allowing the rarefied atmosphere at the Home of Cricket to become a distraction.

"You can't let the occasion get the better of you," he said.

"You've got to think about the team first, and venue later.

"You can sit on the balcony after the day's play and admire what's happened . but you can't let the venue overwhelm you.

"Give it acknowledgement and respect it deserves, but you've still got a job to do."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.