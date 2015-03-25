 
De Bruyn stands down as Leicestershire coach

03 September 2017 01:54

Pierre de Bruyn has resigned as Leicestershire head coach with immediate effect, the county have announced.

The 40-year-old was promoted from his position as assistant coach when Australian Andrew McDonald opted to return to his homeland at the end of last season.

But, despite reaching the NatWest T20 Blast quarter-finals this campaign, Leicestershire failed to advance through the group stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup and are currently bottom of Specsavers County Championship Division Two without a win.

De Bruyn said: "I would like to thank the board of directors for the great opportunity to become head coach of Leicestershire County Cricket Club. It has been a fantastic experience.

"I have enjoyed my time here and thank everybody at Leicestershire CCC for their support. I wish the club the best for the future and am now looking forward to the next challenge in my career."

Graeme Welch and John Sadler will oversee first-team matters until the end of the season following De Bruyn's departure.

Leicestershire chairman Paul Haywood added: "The board of directors place on record its thanks to Pierre for his hard work and efforts over the last two years but it has been mutually agreed that it is the right time for a change in the head-coach position.

"On behalf of the whole of Leicestershire County Cricket Club, I would like to wish Pierre all the very best for the future."

Source: PA

