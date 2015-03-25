 
Day-night County Championship matches in numbers

29 June 2017 10:54

The first round of day-night matches in the Specsavers County Championship drew to a close on Thursday evening.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the figures surrounding the final day of the action.

2 - the number of runs Leicestershire lost by as Northants prevented their Division Two rivals from picking up their maiden win of the season.

6 - There were six draws from the nine day-night championship matches across the two divisions.

9 - second-innings wickets taken by Simon Harmer as he guided Essex to a comprehensive victory over Middlesex.

10 - Middlesex lost their last five wickets for just 10 runs as they slipped to defeat at the County Ground.

29 - Essex took the maximum of 24 points from the match and are now 29 points clear at the top of Division One, with Lancashire in second spot.

542 - Essex had the highest innings total during the day-night fixtures, aided by the opening partnership of 373 by Alastair Cook and Nick Browne.

