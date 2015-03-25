 
Day-night County Championship matches in numbers

29 June 2017 12:39

Essex escaped the bad weather to pile on the runs as the day-night round of Specsavers County Championship matches approached its conclusion.

The Division One leaders racked up some of the more impressive numbers on day three with the pink ball.

373 - Alastair Cook and Nick Browne shared the highest opening stand in Essex's history to leave Division One champions Middlesex battling to save the match.

75 - deliveries Varun Chopra needed to reach his first century of the season in Essex's 542 for three declared.

6 - Cook has scored half a dozen centuries for his county as he gears up for England's upcoming Tests against South Africa and the West Indies.

429 - minutes taken by Andy Umeed to complete the slowest hundred in County Championship history for Warwickshire against Lancashire.

394 - Leicestershire's daunting target to beat Northamptonshire. They will resume on 44 for no wicket on day four.

39 - runs scored by Sam Billings before he had to retire not out overnight to join up with England Lions.

27 - Derbyshire's winless streak in the County Championship since beating Northamptonshire in July 2015. They need nine wickets to defeat Glamorgan, who require 212 to win themselves.

7 - wickets Somerset lost for only 33 runs as they slumped to 135 for eight in response to Hampshire's 211 for nine declared.

3 - runs scored by Jos Buttler, England's incumbent number seven, in two innings for Lancashire.

2 - There was no play due to rain in the games between Yorkshire and Surrey in Division One and the Second Division encounter between Durham and Worcestershire.

Source: PA

