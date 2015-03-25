 
Day-night County Championship matches in numbers

26 June 2017 10:54

The Specsavers County Championship embarked on a new era on Monday, with a first ever round of day-night matches using a pink ball.

There was an early flurry of wickets and here, Press Association Sport looks at how the opening day played out in numbers.

96 - wickets across day one of the matches.

26 - wickets in the first session, including seven Durham batsmen against Worcestershire and five of Kent's line-up against Nottinghamshire.

2,984 - runs scored, an average of 332 in each match.

180 - Kent were bowled out for the lowest total of the day - having won the toss and chosen to bat.

18 - Division Two strugglers Durham lost their first five wickets with just 18 runs on the board against Worcestershire. They recovered to an extent but were dismissed for 197.

6-80 - the day's best best bowling figures, by Leicestershire's Dieter Klein against Northamptonshire. Essex spinner Simon Harmer recorded the day's other five-wicket haul, five for 77 against Middlesex.

118 - the highest score by any batsman, Sussex's Luke Wright against Gloucestershire. Shivnarine Chanderpaul had just one run fewer when he ran out of Lancashire batting partners against Warwickshire.

89 - balls taken for Northants opener Ben Duckett to reach 100, inside the first session, as he took an instant liking to the new hue. His century included 20 fours, with his side's total on only 139 at the time.

2 - a pair of teams declared before the day was out in a bid to take advantage of bowling under the lights - Hampshire, on just 211 for nine against Surrey, and Sussex when they were 358 for nine against Gloucestershire. Neither took a wicket in the remaining overs.

Source: PA

