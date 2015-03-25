Dawid Malan soaks up batting alongside Alastair Cook

Dawid Malan admits he fed off an Alastair Cook "masterclass" as he put his nascent Test career back on track with a maiden half-century at Edgbaston.

Cook carried the first two days of this country's inaugural floodlit Test with a tour-de-force 243 out of England's 514 for eight declared against West Indies.

Malan also put his stamp on proceedings with 65 in a fourth-wicket stand of 162 alongside England's all-time leading Test runscorer - reason for understandable relief on a personal level, after he had mustered only 35 runs in his preceding four innings in his first two matches against South Africa.

"I needed that," said the 29-year-old left-hander, preface to an honest appraisal of his Test fortunes so far.

"I didn't look like scoring a run against the South Africans (so) it's nice to hit a few in the middle and feel more composed at the crease.

"In the back of my mind, I knew it would turn around, (but) it was nice to have a meaningful contribution."

Malan has put himself in contention to play a part in this winter's Ashes, but knows he must look after the more immediate future first.

"I'm not thinking that far ahead," he said as he reflected on a rain-shortened day which ended with West Indies 44 for one at stumps.

"You never know when your last game is going to be.

"(But) if I can build on what I've done here and be consistent if I play the next two games and the call comes that I'm on the plane to Australia that will be a fantastic experience.

"For me to focus on the next game, the next innings, the next ball is vitally important."

Whatever the future holds, he is grateful to Cook for demonstrating for him at close quarters exactly how to achieve at the highest level.

"He gave me a batting masterclass - the best seat in the house watching him bat and compose his innings," he said.

"To score 240, whether it's a good wicket or not, is a fantastic achievement.

"It was just how disciplined he stayed - he didn't look like he strayed once from the first over of the game to the over he got out.

"For a young player, in international standard, to come and watch how a master goes at his work, to watch him compile his runs and be as disciplined as he was shows what you need to do to be successful at this level."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.