 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Dawid Malan nudges selectors with unbeaten ton in comfortable England Lions win

01 June 2017 06:54

Opener Dawid Malan sent a gentle reminder to selectors with an unbeaten century to guide England Lions to a nine-wicket win over South Africa A in their first unofficial one-day international at Trent Bridge.

The 29-year-old insisted in April he had not given up on making his senior debut having been called up for England's Twenty20 with Sri Lanka last summer but failed to make the team.

Malan, who has been on three Lions tours, was included in the current squad to provide some experience and he responded by leading from the front with 125 off 110 balls as the hosts comfortably knocked off their 269 target with almost 10 overs to spare.

The Middlesex left-hander hit a six and 15 fours, sharing a 134-run opening stand with Ben Duckett (69), himself looking to re-establish his place in the senior set-up having been dropped after a difficult winter Test series in India.

Daniel Bell-Drummond chipped in with 62 not out as the hosts coasted to victory.

Fast bowler Steven Finn, another player providing experience in the squad, claimed three for 54 in seven overs to help bowl out South Africa one over short of their allotted 50.

Tom Curran, Craig Overton and Liam Dawson all picked up two wickets apiece as Heino Kuhn (81no) and Reeza Hendricks (79) top scored for the tourists.

Source: PA

