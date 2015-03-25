Dawid Malan humbled by opportunity to play Test at Lord's

Dawid Malan is humbled at the opportunity to come of age as a Test cricketer in front of his home crowd at Lord's.

Malan is not stressing about turning 30 - he had to be reminded about his landmark birthday, in fact, less than 24 hours after the event - but does admit the maturity he has learned on and off the pitch is among his most potent weapons as he seeks to establish himself as an international batsman.

The Middlesex left-hander's progression has come by a circuitous route perhaps and curiously, after Monday's announcement of England's two limited-overs squads, does not yet include national recognition in his favoured one-day international format.

Instead, after impressing with a half-century on his mid-summer Twenty20 debut, he was called up to the Test team to face the same opponents - South Africa, the country in which he was brought up - for back-to-back series-sealing victories.

Malan could muster only 35 runs for the cause from four attempts but has since hit two half-centuries in three innings in an Investec series level at 1-1 with one to play against West Indies.

So to Lord's, where he will be setting aside thoughts of graduation for this winter's Ashes and simply concentrating on how to score the runs he and England need in the here and now.

On his side will be a know-how honed from an 11-year apprenticeship, during which he has benefited from the wise words of two illustrious former Middlesex team-mates.

Chris Rogers and Adam Voges had to wait until well into their 30s to forge highly successful Test careers for Australia, and both have helped keep Malan on the right track.

He is therefore able to speak with a calmness - and honesty - which belies his relative rookie status.

"Nobody has a right to play (international cricket) . but deep down you think you should be playing and want to be playing, and I found it quite hard when I was overlooked year in, year out," he said.

"You start looking at the stats and you say 'what more do I need to do?'"

Voges had the answer - 'keep preparing well, don't get ahead of yourself', to paraphrase - and proof that it could work, too.

"Before he knew it, he was playing for Australia, and something similar has happened to me," said Malan.

"Before I have known it, I have played four Tests for England."

Part of him is grateful for the hard yards.

"If I was in the position after the South Africa series when I was 22 or 23, I definitely wouldn't have handled it as well as I have now - in terms of being able to clear your mind, knowing that part of cricket is failure," he said.

"If you can get away from the fact you've failed a couple of times, (you just) know that if you do the right things you can trust your talent."

After a decade of fluctuations without international culmination, it has all come in a rush for Malan.

"If someone had told me the beginning of the year, or four years ago, that I would play a Test match for England, I would probably have laughed at them," he said.

"Now I have a chance to play at my home ground . the home of cricket . and it is quite humbling."

He is pinching himself a little too.

"I didn't really think I'd get a Test match - I always thought one-day and T20 cricket were my strongest formats, where I have been consistent," he said.

"In four-day that's just been the last three or four years, so it was a surprise."

Ashes ambition goes without saying, but he is determined it will not cloud his vision.

"I've been trying to get it out of my mind, especially after the first two games against South Africa," he said.

"At the time I was looking a bit far ahead."

That included imagining shots which were not yet on, against Kagiso Rabada et al.

"I was thinking about scoring a hundred every game, and how I was going to score it - where I was going to hit Rabada, pull him, hit him over extra-cover .," he said.

"Before you know it, you're out in the middle then back in the pavilion, and you've not really concentrated on the ball as hard or stuck to your basics.

"You've let the occasion get to you."

That will not happen again, because Malan knows the bottom line is non-negotiable - and then the future will take care of itself.

"No matter what you do, what your technique is, all that matters is if you score runs," he said.

"If you score enough runs, there is that little [Ashes] cherry in the background."

Source: PA

