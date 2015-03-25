 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

David Warner puts Australia in charge against Bangladesh

05 September 2017 12:54

David Warner led Australia's impressive reply on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh at Chittagong.

The opener struck 88 not out as the Aussies, looking to level the series after last week's surprise defeat in Mirpur, closed in on Bangladesh's first-innings total of 305.

Warner was ably assisted by captain Steve Smith, who looked well set for a possible 21st Test century until he played round a straight one from Taijul Islam on 58.

Peter Handscomb then continued where Smith had left off with an unbeaten 69 despite appearing to struggle with the heat as stumps approached.

Their stand of 127 ensured Australia closed on 225 for two to trail the hosts by 80 runs with eight wickets remaining.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim added just six runs to his overnight 62 not out but Nasir Hossain hit 45 to help them past 300.

Spinner Nathan Lyon wrapped up the innings when he removed Taijul to finish with figures of seven for 94.

Source: PA

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.