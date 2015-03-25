David Warner makes most of reprieve as Australia chase victory in Bangladesh

David Warner hit 75 not out as Bangladesh's bid for a first ever Test triumph over Australia stalled on Tuesday.

The tourists, set a victory target of 265 on the third evening of the first Test in Mirpur, were 109 for two at stumps.

Having resumed day three on 45 for one - with an overall lead of 88 - Bangladesh reached a second-innings total of 221, thanks largely once again to Tamim Iqbal (78).

Tamim passed the half-century mark for the second time in the match, before getting out in the 70s again when he edged Pat Cummins behind to Matthew Wade. The opener had been given not out, but Australia captain Steve Smith challenged and the decision was overturned.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 41 before being run out by Nathan Lyon - deflecting a hard drive onto the stumps in what could prove a key moment - with Sabbir Rahman adding 22 and Mehidy Hasan 26 to boost the Bangladesh score.

Off-spinner Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, making sure Australia's target was not out of reach by snaring six for 82.

The visitors' chase got off to a shaky start with Matt Renshaw (five) and Usman Khawaja (one) departing within 10 overs.

But Bangladesh will be lamenting having let Warner off the hook early doors, Soumya Sarkar unable to hold onto a difficult chance from a thick outside edge to his right in Shakib Al Hasan's first over.

Warner certainly made the most of the let-off, while on 14, as he and Smith (25no) got Australia back on track in their attempt to rack up the highest total of the match in pursuit of victory.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.