 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

David Warner makes most of reprieve as Australia chase victory in Bangladesh

29 August 2017 04:53

David Warner hit 75 not out as Bangladesh's bid for a first ever Test triumph over Australia stalled on Tuesday.

The tourists, set a victory target of 265 on the third evening of the first Test in Mirpur, were 109 for two at stumps.

Having resumed day three on 45 for one - with an overall lead of 88 - Bangladesh reached a second-innings total of 221, thanks largely once again to Tamim Iqbal (78).

Tamim passed the half-century mark for the second time in the match, before getting out in the 70s again when he edged Pat Cummins behind to Matthew Wade. The opener had been given not out, but Australia captain Steve Smith challenged and the decision was overturned.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim contributed 41 before being run out by Nathan Lyon - deflecting a hard drive onto the stumps in what could prove a key moment - with Sabbir Rahman adding 22 and Mehidy Hasan 26 to boost the Bangladesh score.

Off-spinner Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, making sure Australia's target was not out of reach by snaring six for 82.

The visitors' chase got off to a shaky start with Matt Renshaw (five) and Usman Khawaja (one) departing within 10 overs.

But Bangladesh will be lamenting having let Warner off the hook early doors, Soumya Sarkar unable to hold onto a difficult chance from a thick outside edge to his right in Shakib Al Hasan's first over.

Warner certainly made the most of the let-off, while on 14, as he and Smith (25no) got Australia back on track in their attempt to rack up the highest total of the match in pursuit of victory.

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.