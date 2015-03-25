David Warner given the all-clear after being hit by the ball

Australia vice-captain David Warner has been cleared of concussion after being hit on the neck with a bouncer by team-mate Josh Hazlewood.

Australia are currently contesting an intra-squad friendly in Darwin with Warner and national captain Steve Smith each leading an XI.

Warner was batting on day two at the Marrara Oval when paceman Hazlewood beat him with a short ball that struck him underneath the helmet.

The 30-year-old dropped his bat and was briefly floored, before returning to his feet and walking off the field accompanied by team doctor Richard Saw.

The incident immediately rekindled memories of former Australia batsman Phil Hughes, who was killed after being hit by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match in November 2014.

But the fact Warner was able to walk away unaided suggested he had not suffered serious injury and cricket.com.au later wrote: " David Warner passed a concussion test after retiring hurt from a blow to the side of the neck on day two of this intra-squad match in Darwin, however whether he takes part in the the remainder of the contest will be decided on Wednesday morning."

Seamer Pat Cummins, speaking after close of play, added: "It's good that Davey's fine. He's a little bit stiff and sore, but just speaking to him then, he's all fine. It's only a practice match so he might or might not be out there tomorrow but he seems to be in pretty good shape."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.